PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $18.00. 379,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a P/E ratio of -35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 152,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PetIQ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

