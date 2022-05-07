PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Issues Earnings Results

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 379,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after acquiring an additional 136,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PetIQ by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in PetIQ by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,121 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PetIQ by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

