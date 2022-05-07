Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) will post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.94. 3,384,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215,147. The firm has a market cap of $153.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

