Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces Earnings Results

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. updated its FY22 guidance to $2.18-2.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 604,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,800. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 145.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.