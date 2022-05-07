Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) to report sales of $130.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.95 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $112.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $541.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $548.74 million, with estimates ranging from $474.04 million to $588.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

