Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PNE stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.84. 1,169,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.88. The company has a market cap of C$624.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,774,750 shares in the company, valued at C$29,500,145. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 296,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,808 and sold 350,000 shares valued at $478,145.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

