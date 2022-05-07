Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,610. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 849,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ping Identity by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 328,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ping Identity by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 566,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 254,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.