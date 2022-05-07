Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $208,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.