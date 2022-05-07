Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.10 EPS.
Shares of PNW stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.
A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.
About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.
