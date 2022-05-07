Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PXD traded up $13.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.18. 4,255,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.11. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $272.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total transaction of $254,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

