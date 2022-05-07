Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Posts Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.
PAA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,592,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,876. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 378.26%.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.
