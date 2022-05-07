PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $123,107.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 204,200 shares of company stock valued at $977,155 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

