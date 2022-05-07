Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,385 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $196,738.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,418 shares of company stock valued at $683,348. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,891,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,888,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plexus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

