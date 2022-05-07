Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) vs. 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Critical Analysis

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Points.com alerts:

Points.com has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.4% of Points.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Points.com and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points.com 0 0 3 0 3.00 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

Points.com presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.90%. 36Kr has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 659.40%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Points.com.

Profitability

This table compares Points.com and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points.com -0.09% -0.01% N/A 36Kr -28.24% -28.63% -18.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Points.com and 36Kr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points.com $370.01 million 0.69 -$340,000.00 ($0.03) -572.33 36Kr $49.71 million 0.62 -$13.88 million ($0.33) -2.39

Points.com has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. Points.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Points.com beats 36Kr on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Points.com (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc. provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About 36Kr (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.