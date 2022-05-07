Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Given a C$28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

PIF stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.66. 74,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.81 million and a PE ratio of 519.41. Polaris Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$20.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56.

Polaris Infrastructure ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Infrastructure will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,764.71%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

