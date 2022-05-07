Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLYGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.49).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POLY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.11) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($20.61) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.62) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.15) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 230.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 886.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1.69. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($21.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.06%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

