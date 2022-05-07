Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 898,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,321. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.66.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Post by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Post by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Post by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

