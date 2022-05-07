Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSTL stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.73 million, a P/E ratio of 150.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 827.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

