PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $151.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $623.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $623.00 million to $624.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $690.99 million, with estimates ranging from $688.20 million to $693.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in PowerSchool by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,036 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PowerSchool by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after acquiring an additional 500,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PowerSchool by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,372,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 122,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 140,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWSC opened at $13.87 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

