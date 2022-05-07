PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. 380,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWSC. Barclays decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

