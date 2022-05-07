Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

TSE PBH opened at C$105.22 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$100.41 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$119.35. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 34.61.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.5300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBH. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Sunday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.00.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

