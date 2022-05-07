Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $4.18-$4.23 EPS.
PBH stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 213,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $63.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.75.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
