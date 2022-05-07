Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Primerica has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primerica to earn $14.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $115.93 on Friday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $114.40 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.92 and a 200 day moving average of $146.27.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Primerica by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.