Primerica, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Primerica has increased its dividend by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $14.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.
Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $115.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. Primerica has a twelve month low of $114.40 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Primerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Primerica by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of research firms have commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
