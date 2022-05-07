Primerica, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Primerica has increased its dividend by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $14.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $115.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. Primerica has a twelve month low of $114.40 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Primerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Primerica by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

