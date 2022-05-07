Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.
PRI traded down $13.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica has a twelve month low of $114.40 and a twelve month high of $179.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.
In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.29.
Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
