Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.

PRI traded down $13.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica has a twelve month low of $114.40 and a twelve month high of $179.51.

Get Primerica alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.