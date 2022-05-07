Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Procore Technologies stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,425. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 661,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145,584 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCOR. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.