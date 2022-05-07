Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.15.

Shares of PCOR opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $85,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

