Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 70,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

