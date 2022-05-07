Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biora Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond. Biora Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Progenity Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Progenity alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progenity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. Progenity has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Progenity will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Progenity in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Progenity by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.