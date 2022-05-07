Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRLB opened at $45.93 on Friday. Proto Labs has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $104.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,011,000 after purchasing an additional 381,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 47.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

