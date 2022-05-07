Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.85.
Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 444,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,549. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $73,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $80,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.
