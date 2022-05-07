Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Qorvo updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00 to $2.25 EPS.

Qorvo stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,898. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $104.37 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.79.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after acquiring an additional 233,568 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,173,000 after buying an additional 72,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,538.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.