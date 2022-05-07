Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Craig Hallum from $225.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.04% from the company’s current price.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

QRVO opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $104.37 and a 12-month high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,636,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

