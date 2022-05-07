Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.79. Qorvo has a one year low of $104.37 and a one year high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Qorvo by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

