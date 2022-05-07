Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.
NYSE:KWR traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.65. 88,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.24 and its 200-day moving average is $209.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.