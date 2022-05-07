Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

NYSE:KWR traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.65. 88,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.24 and its 200-day moving average is $209.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 11.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

