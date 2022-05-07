QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $238.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $140.58 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

