QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $238.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $140.58 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
