QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average is $163.26.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

