QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average is $163.26.
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
