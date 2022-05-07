Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Announces Earnings Results

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 22.47%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Qualys updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78 to $0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.13 to $3.17 EPS.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $11.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 634,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,956. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Qualys by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

