Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78 to $0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.0 million to $117.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.32 million.Qualys also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.13 to $3.17 EPS.

QLYS traded down $11.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.32. 634,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,956. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $150.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average of $131.55.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 22.47%. Qualys’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $401,186.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,594,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,350,000 after buying an additional 43,898 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.