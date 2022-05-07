Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.13 to $3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.0 million to $486.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.73 million.Qualys also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78 to $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.33.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $11.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. 634,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,956. Qualys has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

