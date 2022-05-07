Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.13 to $3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.0 million to $486.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.73 million.Qualys also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78 to $0.80 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.33.
NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $11.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. 634,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,956. Qualys has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55.
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
