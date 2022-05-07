Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00-$6.50 EPS.

PWR stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after buying an additional 407,330 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $4,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

