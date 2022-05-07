Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) to report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.67). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,623 shares of company stock valued at $262,272. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 153.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 120,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,767 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS bought a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Quanterix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Quanterix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 632,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Quanterix by 37.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

QTRX stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.59. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

