Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.49 EPS

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.90% and a net margin of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 854,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,834. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38. Quidel has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $180.06.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Quidel by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Quidel by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.