Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,007. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Radius Health by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

