Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Price Target Increased to €15.10 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.60 ($15.37) to €15.10 ($15.89) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from €16.50 ($17.37) to €15.50 ($16.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFF remained flat at $$11.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

