Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share.

Shares of RAIN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. 60,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,610. The company has a market cap of $77.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. Rain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

About Rain Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.