Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.68. Ranpak has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACK shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 47,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

