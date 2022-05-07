Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $686-$692 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.61 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.04. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 18.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 158.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 518,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,991,000 after buying an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

