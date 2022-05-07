Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $163-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.59 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.05-$0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.10. 1,079,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.04. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

