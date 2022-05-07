Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Rapid7 updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.03) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.05-$0.16 EPS.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,703. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after purchasing an additional 570,372 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 553,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,104,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

